Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 68,839 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 1.1 %

HBI opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

