Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 136 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FERG. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,063.10.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

