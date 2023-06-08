Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.04.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

