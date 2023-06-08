Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Position Increased by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.28% of Frontier Investment worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Frontier Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Investment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Frontier Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Investment by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

Frontier Investment stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Frontier Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $258.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.01.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

