Frontier Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $13.46 million and $1.93 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

