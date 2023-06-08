FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Shares Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of FTAC Zeus Acquisition worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZING. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 939,500 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ZING stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 174,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,347. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.94.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

