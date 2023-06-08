FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,268,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,812,394. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $941.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.69.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 81.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.