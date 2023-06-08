FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $2.38

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.30. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 3,809,350 shares changing hands.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $949.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.69.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.