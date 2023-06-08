FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $2.38

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.30. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 3,809,350 shares changing hands.
FuelCell Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $949.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.69.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
Featured Stories
