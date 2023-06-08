Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Shares Down 2.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 59,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 140,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 3.5 %
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fury Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It operates the Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, and Eau Claire projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
