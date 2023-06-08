Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Shares Down 2.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 59,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 140,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 3.5 %

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fury Gold Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It operates the Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, and Eau Claire projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.