G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.06-$0.04 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $926.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.38.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

