G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.06)-$0.04 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 3.1 %

GIII stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $926.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

