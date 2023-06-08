G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.06)-$0.04 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $926.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

