G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.06)-$0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $926.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 405,402 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

