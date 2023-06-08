G999 (G999) One Day Volume Hits $6,728.49

G999 (G999) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $6,728.49 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00052864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

