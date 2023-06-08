Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,792,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $460.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.56 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

