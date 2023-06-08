Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.10% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

