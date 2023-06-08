Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.14 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 1,364.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Perrigo by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at $897,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,369 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,572. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.