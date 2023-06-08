Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.46 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 271.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 801,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $79,491,000 after buying an additional 106,475 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 34,872 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 17,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 24,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

