Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Liberty Broadband worth $19,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,601,000 after purchasing an additional 464,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 165,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

