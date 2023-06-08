Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Post worth $20,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Post by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,345,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Post by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,596,000 after buying an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after purchasing an additional 248,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $87.10 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

