Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,127,000 after buying an additional 974,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 26,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,754,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average of $248.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

