Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 22,277 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,277 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $173.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

