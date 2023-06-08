Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.37% of Timken worth $19,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Timken by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,851,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,861,000 after purchasing an additional 79,547 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

NYSE:TKR opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 23.61%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

