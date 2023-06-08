Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 819,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 949,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 762,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 419.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 437,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 70.5 %

Shares of FARM stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farmer Bros. Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

