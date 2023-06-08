Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 63,046 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 958.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,046 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

