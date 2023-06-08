Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 6,960 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,486 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 102,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

SASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

