Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.84 and its 200-day moving average is $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

