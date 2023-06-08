Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,600 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.21% of Gogo worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gogo by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Gogo by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 46,063 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.32. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.87%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

