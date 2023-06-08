Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

