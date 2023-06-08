Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE EL opened at $181.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $178.78 and a one year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.