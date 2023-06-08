GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE GME traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 17,603,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.29.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GameStop by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in GameStop by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
