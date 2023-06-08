GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target Cut to $6.20 by Analysts at Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $6.50 to $6.20 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 70.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $4.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. 11,213,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. GameStop has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of -0.29.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,277,000 after acquiring an additional 145,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,276,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

