GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,859,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,959,923 shares.The stock last traded at $77.09 and had previously closed at $80.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

