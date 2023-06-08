Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Insider Jeanne M. Lyons Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $14,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Shares of GENC stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $209.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gencor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GENC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

About Gencor Industries

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.