Gendell Jeffrey L Has $7.56 Million Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Gendell Jeffrey L lowered its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina comprises about 0.7% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 4.10% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PEBK. TheStreet downgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,783. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.05%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

