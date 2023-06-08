Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases New Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,055 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMBC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 108,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,379. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 109.98%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMBC. StockNews.com downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.