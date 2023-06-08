Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Genius Group Price Performance

GNS stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

