GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 453.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Shares of FDHY opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

