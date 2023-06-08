GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2,926.3% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 441,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 426,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 370,517 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 205,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,406,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,354,000 after buying an additional 173,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 166,689 shares during the period.

XYLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.15. 97,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

