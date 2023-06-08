GeoWealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 629,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 176,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 173.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97.

The Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of multi-factor-selected securities from the developed markets, weighted in accordance with a proprietary risk model. WLDR was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Affinity.

