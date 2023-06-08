GeoWealth Management LLC Has $542,000 Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.