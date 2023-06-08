GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIGet Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,560,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

