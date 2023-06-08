GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,963,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,771,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,525,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.34. 328,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,146. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

