GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 713 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.70.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $16.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $434.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $199.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

