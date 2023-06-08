Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 935.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.70. 5,025,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,917. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

