GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $541.00 million-$543.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.56 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

GitLab Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. 6,500,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,176. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

Several brokerages have commented on GTLB. Mizuho upped their price target on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

