Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.05

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.05 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 427680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Glaukos Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Glaukos's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,515 shares of company stock worth $932,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

