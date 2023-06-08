Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.
Shares of Graham stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 12,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. Graham has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
