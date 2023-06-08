Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of Graham stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 12,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. Graham has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Graham

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Graham by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Graham by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Featured Articles

