Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,696,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,070,017 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

