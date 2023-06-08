Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. Buys 3,500 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WesBanco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $27.92. 337,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 14.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 267,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 27.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 145,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 24.1% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Read More

